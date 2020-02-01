Chelsea's Kepa 'is not liked' by Lampard and may struggle to regain starting place - report

Kepa was dropped by Lampard for Chelsea's 2-2 draw at Leicester City on today after a run of poor form.

Lampard opted for Willy Caballero in a what was a big call before a huge game between third-placed Leicester and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Caballero was victim to a deflected shot from Harvey Barnes for the Foxes' first, with the ball looping over him.

Then Ben Chilwell smashed home from close range against the club who he's heavily linked with over the past month.

Despite conceding twice, Caballero is unlikely to lose his place, according to Spanish radio station COPE.

According to their reporter Fernando Evangelio, Kepa 'is not liked' by Lampard and the Spaniard will find it very hard to regain his place.

Furthermore, it's reported that Lampard has already asked the Chelsea board to look at bringing in a replacement for Kepa in June.

The decision is set to upset Kepa's chances of being Spain's starting goalkeeper at the European Championships in the summer.

Manchester United's David De Gea is in line to benefit from the unrest at Chelsea, as his own Euro 2020 hopes would receive a big boost.

Kepa is halfway through his second season at Stamford Bridge and is yet to show real signs of being worth the £72m that was paid for him.

Chelsea thought they'd secured one of the world's next best goalkeepers when they signed the now 25-year-old from Athletic Bilbao.

Willy Caballero, on the other hand, could be about to enjoy a renaissance period at 38 years of age.

NOW TRY...

Quiz! Can you name every Spanish player in the Premier League this season?

Quiz! Can you name the 100 most valuable players in the Premier League?