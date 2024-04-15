Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals shift in transfer strategy after Blues' £1 billion outlay on players since 2022

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed a possible shift in the Blues' transfer strategy ahead of the summer window

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League game against Sheffield United in April 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has hinted at a change of strategy in the transfer market this summer after huge spending on new players by the Blues over the past couple of years.

Ahead of Monday night's Premier League game against Everton, Chelsea are down in ninth place in what has been a difficult debut season at the club for Pochettino and his players.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1