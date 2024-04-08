Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino 'on brink of axe' after Sheffield United draw: report

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure again following a disappointing draw against bottom club Sheffield United

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected during his side's FA Cup match against Leicester City in March 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is under scrutiny again after the Blues threw away two points in a disappointing draw away to the Premier League's bottom club Sheffield United on Sunday.

The thrilling 4-3 win over Manchester United in midweek had seemed something of a turning point for Chelsea, although the Blues were also minutes away from losing that fixture, and this time a late goal went against the west London club.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1