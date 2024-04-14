11 Chelsea stars to leave this summer in ruthless exodus - with shock names tipped for departure: report

Chelsea could be set to part with 11 players this summer in a huge summer exodus at Stamford Bridge as the Blues continue to seek the right balance after a huge outlay on transfers over the past couple of years.

Since the arrival of owner Todd Boehly in 2022, Chelsea have spent over £1 billion on players, but the Blues have struggled this term and are down in ninth place ahead of Monday night's Premier League game at home to Everton.

The Blues do have games in hand over the teams above them and are also in action against Manchester City next weekend in the FA Cup final, having narrowly lost out to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup showpiece in late February.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shows his frustration during a Premier League game against Everton in December 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it has still been a disappointing season for Mauricio Pochettino's men and the manager's future remains under scrutiny.

Pochettino recently said data showed Chelsea should be in fourth place, but failure to qualify for the Champions League after the club's huge spending will be a source of serious frustration for the board.

According to Football London, the Blues are ready to listen to offers for up to 11 players this summer, with Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Ian Maatsen, Armando Broja and Lewis Hall – who is on loan at Newcastle and is expected to complete a £35 million move to the Magpies – among those up for sale.

All of those players would be sold for pure profit and that makes their transfers appealing to the club's board as they look to balance the books and avoid potential problems with Financial Fair Play following the huge spending spree in recent times.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea will also listen to offers for left-back Marc Cucurella, but will likely have to take a significant loss on the player who was signed for £60 million from Brighton in 2022.

Meanwhile, veteran centre-back Thiago Silva is expected to leave in the summer, along with on-loan quartet Romelu Lukaku, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Hakim Ziyech and Malang Sarr.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino 'on brink of axe' after Sheffield United draw: report

'Nothing in their brain' – Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf launches scathing attack on Blues after Burnley draw

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on why he was left 'angered' after Blues miss chance to show why they 'should be fourth'