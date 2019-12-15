Chelsea put £25m price tag on Marcos Alonso - report

With Chelsea's transfer ban lifted, Frank Lampard is preparing to ring the changes at Stamford Bridge, which may spell the end for Marcos Alonso.

According to CalcioMercato, it will take £25m (€30m) for any club to sign Alonso from Stamford Bridge. Inter Milan were said to be interested in the Spanish full-back, but for a fee closer to £20m after an initial loan.

It was Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte who brought Alonso to Chelsea in the first place, and he remains a fan of the 28-year-old.

Inter are currently top of Serie A, two points clear of Juventus who are going for their ninth title in a row. The last time Inter won the title was under Jose Mourinho in the 2009-10 season, and Conte has been clear that he wants to strengthen in January to maintain their challenge.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta has said the club will look to bring players in during January:

"We are not in a situation of anxiety for the market.

"We want to seize the opportunities, which must be better than we already have, which represents a very high-quality level."

Alonso has been a popular player at Chelsea since signing from Fiorentina in 2016, but has found himself out of the team this season as Frank Lampard looks to build a squad for the future.

Brazilian Emerson Palmieri has been Lampard's preferred left-back, while they have also been linked with a move for Leicester City's Ben Chilwell.

Inter have also been linked with a move for Olivier Giroud, who desperately wants to leave Stamford Bridge to be in with a better chance of making France's Euro 2020 squad. However, Alonso is a higher priority for Conte given Inter's need to strengthen in the full-back position.

