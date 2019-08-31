Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko returns to Monaco on loan
Tiemoue Bakayoko has returned to former club Monaco on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The 25-year-old France midfielder joined the Blues from the then-Ligue 1 champions in July 2017 but struggled to make an impression and was sent on loan to AC Milan for the 2018-19 campaign.
He is now back at the Stade Louis II, where he will reunite with head coach Leonardo Jardim and Cesc Fabregas, with whom he played in Chelsea’s FA Cup final-winning team of 2018.
Monaco announced Bakayoko’s arrival on Saturday evening and revealed they have an option to buy the one-cap France international from Frank Lampard’s side.
