Chelsea offered huge discount on long-term target: report

Chelsea’s hectic transfer window saw 11 new players arrive at Stamford Bridge, but despite another summer of flux, the Blues didn’t get every deal over the line.

The Blues’ outlay of £220million was more than any other Premier League side, with the £153million banked from sales also the highest figure in the division, with the club’s promising start to the season beginning to justify their latest busy window.

One area that the club looked to strengthen was up front as the club targeted a big-name number nine to bolster their attack, only to come up short before the deadline.

Chelsea could go back in for Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen is currently on loan at Turkish side Galatasaray (Image credit: Ahmad Mora/Getty Images)

Chelsea’s top striking target was Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, as they looked to take advantage of the Nigerian international’s breakdown in relations with the Serie A side following the arrival of Antonio Conte in the dugout and signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The subject of Osimhen’s future was up in the air right up to, and then beyond deadline day, with Chelsea pulling out of a move at the 11th hour, while another of Osimhen’s suitors Al-Ahli opting to sign Ivan Toney from Brentford instead.

Osimhen was able to take advantage of the Turkish league’s longer window and signed on loan for Galatasaray last month, where he has turned out four times, scoring twice and laying on four assists.

Chelsea have fared fairly well so far this term without Osimhen (Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Speculation over his future continues to percolate however, with Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport giving an update on where his situation.

They report that Osimhen’s £109million release clause he had in the summer has expired and will be replaced with a much lower £68million clause that becomes active in January. Next summer, it will drop further to £63million.

The outlet claims that the player himself would like to move to Chelsea and will entertain the prospect of a Stamford Bridge switch in January, should the opportunity arise. The reduced release clause does not apply to other Serie A clubs, meaning a move abroad is likely.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Chelsea’s start to the season which has seen them score 16 goals in seven matches does not suggest that they are in dire need of more firepower.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson have netted 11 of these between them, but Osimhen - ranked as the fifth-best striker in the world by FourFourTwo last month - would be a significant upgrade and the type of player Chelsea would want if they are to make a sustained run at the Champions League places this season, especially on a reduced fee. Osimhen is valued at €75million by Transfermarkt and has a contract that runs until 2026.