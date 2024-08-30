Victor Osimhen to Chelsea OFF but he could still move this window with Napoli relationship 'broken'

Victor Osimhen has really ruffled some feathers with his Napoli future now up in the air

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is facing an uncertain future in Italy
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is facing an uncertain future in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will not get his desired move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old forward has been the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, with his future still unclear. The Blues instead decided to bring in Jadon Sancho on loan before calling off a move for the Serie A star.

