Victor Osimhen to Chelsea OFF but he could still move this window with Napoli relationship 'broken'

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen will not get his desired move to the Premier League.

The 25-year-old forward has been the subject of heavy interest from Chelsea and Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, with his future still unclear. The Blues instead decided to bring in Jadon Sancho on loan before calling off a move for the Serie A star.

Osimhen made it clear he wished to move away from Italy and with the transfer deadline in England preparing to slam shut, it appears as if a move to the Middle East could now be his only option when it comes to playing first-team football.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Osimhen's relationship with Napoli and manager Antonio Conte is 'currently completely broken' amid fears he is unlikely to play for the Italian giants again this season. Romano broke the news that the Nigerian international will not head to Stamford Bridge but also elaborated on some late drama.

"No agreement with Chelsea and #CFC delegation now leaving Napoli. If nothing happens from Saudi next 3 days, Osimhen will stay at Napoli but he’s NOT gonna be part of the first team squad," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter on Friday evening.

Osimhen has quickly risen to stardom over the past two seasons have enjoyed a superb rise to the top of European club's most-wanted list. His powerful forward play which includes lightning speed and a superb eye for goal means clubs such as Arsenal, Real Madrid and PSG have all been linked with his services.

Transfermarkt values the 25-year-old at a whopping €100milllion (£84.2million) and it is hard to imagine how most Premier League clubs would be able to stump up the money to be able to afford him. FourFourTwo believes Osimhen will likely remain in Italy and could seal a move to England as early as January.

