Chelsea report: Graham Potter keen on January move for £52m Lille youngster

Chelsea are interested in signing Lille striker Jonathan David in January, according to reports, but the French club will demand a big fee.

The 22-year-old has started the season in prolific form in Ligue 1, and should lead the line for Canada at World Cup 2022 (opens in new tab) next month.

Chelsea currently have two natural strikers in their squad, Armando Broja and summer signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

David has impressed at Lille. (Image credit: PA)

But a report in French outlet Jeunes Footeux (opens in new tab) claims that new Blues boss Graham Potter wants to add another centre-forward to his ranks in January.

David’s name is on the shortlist at Stamford Bridge, but it will require at least €60 million (£52m) to prise him away from Lille.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Brooklyn-born hotshot has a contract until 2025 with the Ligue 1 side.

He joined Lille from Belgian outfit Gent in August 2020 and helped his new club to a shock title win in his debut season, scoring 13 league goals.

Graham Potter wants to add another striker in January. (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

David followed that up with a 19-goal season in 2021/22, including three in the Champions League, while he has started the current campaign with nine goals in 11 matches.

The striker also played a key role in Canada qualifying for their first World Cup since 1986, scoring five goals in qualifying as they impressively topped the CONCACAF group.

He is valued at £40.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are said to have made long-term target Declan Rice their top transfer target for 2023.

Meanwhile, it's been reported that the Blues at the front of the queue to sign AC Milan and Portugal forward Rafael Leao and that they've already made an acceptable offer to RB Leipzig striker Christopher Nkunku.

In other news, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has described how he's found it "strange" not to be playing under Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea – after the German was sacked last month.