Chelsea report: Man City star closing in on big-money move to Stamford Bridge
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Chelsea have taken big steps towards the signing of Raheem Sterling in recent days
Chelsea are close to signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City following a breakthrough in talks, according to reports.
The England international has been strongly linked with the Stamford Bridge club this summer, and the Daily Mail (opens in new tab)writes that significant progress has been made.
Sterling will sign a four-year deal in west London and the transfer fee is likely to be around £45m.
Talks between the clubs have progressed over the last few days, and Sterling has spoken to Blues boss Thomas Tuchel about the role he will have at Chelsea (opens in new tab).
That conversation convinced the winger that he wants the move to go ahead, after he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot under Pep Guardiola last season.
Sterling scored 13 Premier League goals to help the Citizens clinch the 2021/22 title, but he lined up in the starting side in only 23 of their 38 league games.
With the World Cup fast approaching, the 27-year-old will hope that Tuchel can offer him more opportunities.
The report also mentions that talks between the two domestic rivals might not end here, as Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko are also of interest to Chelsea.
The Blues are on the hunt for a new centre-back after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed at the end of their contracts, and Juventus’ Matthijs de Ligt has also been heavily linked. (opens in new tab)
