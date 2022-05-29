Chelsea report: Thomas Tuchel to discuss Conor Gallagher plans

Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss Thomas Tuchel will reportedly speak directly with Conor Gallagher about his plans for the the midfielder next season.

Gallagher spent 2021/22 on at Crystal Palace (opens in new tab), where he had one of the most impressive Premier League loan spells in recent memory.

The 22-year-old scooped the Eagles' Player of the Season award, starring throughout the campaign - during which he scored eight goals and provided three assists - and helping Patrick Vieira's side to a 12th-placed finish.

He also earned his first senior England call-up in November, making his debut in the Three Lions 10-0 World Cup qualifying win away to San Marino.

And it looks like his impressive performances have landed him a spot in Chelsea's first-team squad for 2022/23.

According to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), Tuchel wants to have a direct discussion with Gallagher about his next steps.

It appears as though those will be with the Blues with The Guardian (opens in new tab) reporting on Saturday that Tuchel is expected to accommodate him in midfield (although it remains to be seen how prominent a part he will play).

Gallagher has yet to make his senior debut for Chelsea - whose academy he joined at the age of eight - spending time on loan with Charlton, Swansea and West Brom before getting his big top-flight break with Palace.

On the evidence of his exceptional 2021/22 showing, though, you'd have to say it's time for him to get his big chance with the Blues.