Arsenal weighing up moves for star forwards: report

Mikel Arteta is looking to finally beat Manchester City to the title this season

Arsenal's summer business shows no sign of slowing heading into the final day of the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks set to bolster his attacking options.

The Gunners appear well-placed to finally deliver on their promise of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title this season, having already added Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori to their ranks.

However, it remains to be seen whether Arteta brings in attacking reinforcements to help support a front line that suffered from a number of injury issues last season.

Arsenal open to attacking reinforcements

The North London outfit have been a deadly force in front of goal over the past two seasons, hitting 88 and 91 across 2022/23 and 2023/24 respectively, bolstered by the remarkable effectiveness and consistency of hometown hero Bukayo Saka.

However, injuries to Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus last season threatened to expose an already thinly spread front line, with the performances of Kai Havertz as a make-shift striker coming as a major positive to Arteta's side.

With the transfer window entering its final hours, the Gunners finally look set to move for an attacker in the form of wantaway Chelsea star Raheem Sterling, according to reports overnight.

Sterling looks set to exit Stamford Bridge before the window shuts (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have initiated contact with Chelsea regarding a deadline-day move across London, with the 29-year-old winger looking for a resolution to his uncertain future.

The England international had been previously linked to Manchester United in a swap deal for Jadon Sancho, although rumours have since gone cold as Arsenal look set to swoop.

Elsewhere, the independent claim that Bayern Munich wideman Kingsley Coman remains of interest to the Arsenal hierarchy despite a move to Al Hilal progressing quickly.

It remains to be seen whether a move would be permanent or on loan, as touted in reports over recent weeks, although there is a general belief that Coman's wage demands would be more realistically affordable than those of Sterling, who currently earns over £300,000 per week at Stamford Bridge.

Kingsley Coman could be a very affordable deal this summer (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's view, both deals resemble the high-quality rotation option that could be crucial to a strong run at the title this season. Sterling's immense Premier League experience makes him an attractive prospect, under the assumption he would be willing to settle for a wage-cut and a drop in expected playing time.

Coman, of course, possesses incredible talent, with a consistent goal involvement output across his career. A patchy injury record brings about doubts as well as a need to instantly adapt to a new league, however, for the right price he could represent a fantastic bit of business for Arteta's side.

