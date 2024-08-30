Jadon Sancho to Chelsea is ON - but two conditions still need to be met

Jadon Sancho's ill-fated spell at Old Trafford looks likely to end this summer as the transfer deadline rapidly approaches.

The England international has been the subject of intense interest across Europe over the past few weeks, with Chelsea and Juventus taking a particularly keen interest in signing the Manchester United winger.

Believed to be a boyhood Chelsea fan, Sancho's potential move back to London now seems to be advancing fast, but can only be completed on two specific conditions.

Jadon Sancho impressed on loan at Borussia Dortmund last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho's Chelsea move edging closer

Signed for £73 million in 2021, Sancho has never been able to deliver on the remarkable potential he displayed in the early years of his career at Borussia Dortmund.

Initially seen as the final piece in the puzzle of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's exciting attacking line, Sancho quickly found himself the victim of a managerial merry-go-round before eventually finding himself in need of winning over Erik ten Hag.

However, after multiple public disputes with the Dutch manager, Sancho now seems destined for the exit door having failed to make either of the first two match day squads this season.

Sancho and ten Hag seem to have severed their relationship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea and Juventus have emerged as front runners for his signature in recent weeks, although overnight reports from Italy suggest that the former Serie A champions have now given up on his signing, leaving the path clear for the Blues to swoop in.

The clubs are believed to be negotiating a loan-to-buy deal to help ease the financial burden of another big summer of spending at Stamford Bridge, although TeamTalk reports that United's demands of a buy option would need to be lowered in order to complete a deal.

Alternatively, the clubs could still entertain the idea of a swap deal, with Raheem Sterling seen as the most likely candidate to head in the other direction.

The Red Devils are believed to demand a fee in the region of €40 million as well as a large salary contribution to complete a deal, a major sticking point in negotiations so far.

Personal terms, while not yet agreed, are not expected to be an issue with Sancho himself believed to endorse a move to West London in a desperate attempt to end his frustrating spell in the northwest.

Jadon Sancho looking dejected in a Manchester United game against Leicester in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, the move looks mutually beneficial for all parties, with Sancho and United able to severe what has become an immensely strained relationship, while Chelsea add another talented young forward to what is fast becoming one of the most exciting front lines in Europe.

The only question that remains would be Sancho's suitability to Maresca's system, with the Italian publicly stating his preference for touchline wingers, the opposite of Sancho's style of driving inside and linking play in central areas.

