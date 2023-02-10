Chelsea to sell 12 players this summer, including marquee summer signing: report

Chelsea are planning another huge summer in the transfer market, with a dozen or so sales in the pipeline.

Since buying the west Londoners, US-based owners Clearlake Capital have spent an astonishing £600m in transfer fees. Chelsea most recently smashed their transfer record to bring World Cup winner, Enzo Fernandez, to Stamford Bridge, making eight January signings on top of the busy summer they had.

With the Blues enduring a testing campaign, however, and sitting outside the European spots at current, there could be further churn, with new stars coming in – and plenty of big names heading for the exit door.

Enzo Fernandez was the latest in a long line of expensive Chelsea buys (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, transfer expert Graeme Bailey has told TeamTalk that around a dozen Chelsea stars could be leaving – including Mason Mount and summer signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

“Yes there is going to be lots of incomings again at Chelsea this summer, we know that – but the exits are going to be as fascinating. There could easily be up to a dozen players leave, depending on who else arrives.

“One of the big names is set to be Kalidou Koulibaly – the Senegalese star was one of the first signings of the Todd Boehly-Clearwater era, and most in football saw it as a nailed on solid signing, there were not many in football pushing back on his £30m arrival from Napoli.

“For years Koulibaly had been linked with a move to England, he appeared well set to make it in the Premier League. But the soon-to-be 32-year-old has not settled into life in West London – he has not performed, Chelsea have not performed – it has not been good.

Kalidou Koulibaly has had a tough season in England (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Now a summer move is very much on the cards, and a move back to Italy is the most likely option. Koulibaly is still held in huge regard in Serie A. One team to watch is Inter Milan – in need of reinforcements with Milan Skriniar leaving on a free transfer he is a player they have always liked.”

Koulibaly is valued at around €35m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.

Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.