Mason Mount's Chelsea future hangs in balance as contract talks put on hold – report
The England midfielder has just under 18 months left to run on his current Blues deal and has yet to commit to the club long-term
Mason Mount's Chelsea (opens in new tab) future is reportedly up in the air, with negotiations over a new deal for the midfielder said to have been put to one side amid a disagreement on wages.
Mount, 24, is out of contract at the end of next season, but the Blues appear to have made little progress in getting him to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.
According to MailOnline (opens in new tab), the England international has turned down a new offer which would have seen him earn far less than other senior members of the squad.
The report claims that Mount wants to increase his weekly salary from £80,000 – a relatively modest amount by elite Premier League standards – to £240,000.
Chelsea splashed out more than £300m in the January transfer window – out-spending LaLiga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 combined – to bring in the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk and British-record signing Enzo Fernandez.
But Mount – who rose through the Blues' youth ranks, making his first-team debut in 2019 – remains a key cog in the machine, and it seems he's seeking a contract to reflect that.
While he hasn't hit the same heights as last term – when he scored a career-best 11 league goals and set up a further – Mount has featured in 20 of Chelsea's 21 league games this term, starting all bar one of those.
