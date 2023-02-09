Chelsea plot stunning Jose Mourinho return: report

Chelsea are planning to bring Jose Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge for a third time to manage the club.

That's according to reports that say that the current Roma boss is considering his future. The Special One has been in the Eternal City for just over a year and half, bringing the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy to the Stadio Olimpico to end a 15-year trophy drought.

But Mourinho is waiting to see whether or not I Giallorossi qualify for the Champions League this season before committing any more of his time to the club.

Jose Mourinho is a hero in Rome, after landing a European trophy (Image credit: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images)

La Gazzetta dello Sport (opens in new tab) states that the Portuguese legend is pondering his future, with other reports suggesting that he is unhappy with the level of investment that he's been given.

Journalist Simon Phillips told GiveMeSport (opens in new tab), however, that Mourinho would welcome another chance to manage Chelsea, saying, "I was told that Mourinho approached some of the potential Chelsea buyers when the club was first up for sale through Jorge Mendes, obviously, the agent who has good connections with Mourinho and Chelsea."

Apparently, the 60-year-old has stated his willingness to return to west London, where he has won three titles. Though current Blues boss Graham Potter is in the hot seat until 2027, poor form has put his job in question.

Chelsea have spent around £600 million under current owner, Todd Boehly – so investment would likely not be an issue for Mourinho, who previously managed under preceding owner, Roman Abramovich.

Jose Mourinho has managed Chelsea twice – from 2004 to 2007 and 2013 to 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the current rumours, Mourinho was adament after winning the Europa Conference League that he would remain with Roma.

"I’m gonna turn down any proposal. I will stay here at Roma even if there are rumours. We made history today, he said (opens in new tab). "I have no doubts, I will continue as Roma manager. Many things are going through my head right now. I feel like a true Romanista."

In other news, Antonio Cassano has launched a scathing attack on Jose Mourinho, saying that he has "never been a good coach".