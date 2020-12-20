Chelsea transfer news: Antonio Rudiger admits he isn’t happy with his situation at Stamford Bridge

Antonio Rudiger says he isn’t satisfied with his situation at Chelsea, but insists he is calm about the speculation over his future.

The Germany international has fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard this season, making just one Premier League appearance.

With Kurt Zouma and summer arrival Thiago Silva ahead of him in the pecking order, Rudiger has been linked with a January departure as he enters the final 18 months of his Blues deal.

"I can't be satisfied with my situation, but the fight has been accepted," he said to German outlet ZDF(via Goal).

"What will happen in January is a long way off. I'm completely relaxed."

Rudiger joined Chelsea in 2017 and has made 120 appearances for the club since then.

