Chelsea transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti won’t stop Eden Hazard from leaving Real Madrid

Chelsea have been handed a boost in their hopes of re-signing Eden Hazard after Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said he wouldn’t stand in the Belgian’s way if he wants to leave.

The winger has struggled for fitness and form since moving to Spain in 2019 in a deal worth up to £150 million.

He has another three years left to run on his contract at the Bernabeu, but his inability to make an impression under new coach Ancelotti this season has led to speculation of a departure.

That included recent talk of a £42m bid from Chelsea to bring him back to Stamford Bridge, and Real’s Italian manager did little to play down the speculation.

“Never in my career as a coach have I forced a player to stay when they want to leave," Ancelotti said (via Goal).

"In my own personal opinion I don't have any doubts about that."

Hazard has started just four league games this season under Ancelotti, losing his place in the team to exciting Brazilian talent Vinicius Junior.

The thought of rejoining Chelsea, where he carved out a reputation as one of the best forwards in world football over seven years, may well be tempting for the Belgian.

He would be united with compatriot Romelu Lukaku in west London, and return to a league where he scored 85 goals in 245 games, compared to four in 38 La Liga appearances.

The question is how much Hazard is worth now, and £42m does seem steep - that figure is almost twice the £22.5m valuation that Transfermarkt currently believes Hazard holds.

Given his age – he turns 31 in January – and his poor recent fitness history, Chelsea fans might hope to bring back a former great at slightly less expense.

