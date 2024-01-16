Chelsea could collect £35m windfall to fund their next spending spree: report

Chelsea could be about to receive £35 million, thanks to a release clause they're confident will kick in.

The Blues are determined to hold out for the full £35m stipulated Ian Maatsen’s contract if they are to countenance a permanent summer departure for the wide man, according to the Telegraph . The 21-year-old shipped out on loan to Borussia Dortmund last week for a reported £2m loan fee, but it would take a whole Andy Carroll’s worth of cash for any suitors to prise him away from Stamford Bridge this summer – despite an exit being widely expected.

Dutch youth international Maatsen joined Chelsea from PSV as a 16-year-old, and his move to Germany is just the latest in a series of loan moves that have also taken him to Charlton Athletic, Coventry City and Burnley, who he helped to achieve promotion to the Premier League last season.

Ian Maatsen left Chelsea for Dortmund on loan (Image credit: Getty Images)

That precipitated a hefty bid from the Clarets in the summer, reported to be worth around £32m, but he ultimately decided to remain at Chelsea and fight for his place.

That has not really worked out, though, with just one of Matsen’s 12 league appearances this season coming as part of Mauricio Pochettino’s starting line-up, prompting speculation that he will seek a new forever home at the end of the season.

Chelsea are meanwhile said to be keeping an open mind as to the possibility of bringing in a new left-back this month following Maatsen’s departure.

