Chelsea chiefs in talks in Brazil to sign €60m teen dubbed 'the new Lionel Messi': report

Reports in Spain have suggested that Chelsea are interested in signing Willian. No, not that one – but 16-year-old Estevao Willian, who has emerged as a hot prospect in his native Brazil for Palmeiras.

In fact, the teenager has been given an even bigger name to live up to, having been dubbed ‘Messinho’, or ‘little Messi’, in a classic example of footballers’ chronic lack of imagination.

Spanish outlet Sport writes that sources at Palmeiras have made enquiries about capturing Estevao Willian’s signature, adding that Paris Saint-Germain have withdrawn from the race amid claims of a €60 million contractual release clause and a further 25 per cent in commissions and fees. The club appear determined to hold out for the full whack.

Messinho is courting the biggest clubs on Earth (Image credit: Getty Images)

The youngster has been in brilliant form for Palmeiras’ youth team over the past 12 months, helping them to win last year’s Copinha – a regional youth cup for the Sao Paolo area. His form this month has been particularly explosive, with four goals and two assists in the first four games of this year’s edition of the tournament.

However, Sport also note that the Brazil under-17 international is prohibited from moving until summer 2025, after he has turned 18.

Chelsea are reportedly undeterred and are taking their interest ‘very seriously’, having been in discussions over a deal since October.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea move for Thiago Silva replacement, but signing depends on Conor Gallagher: report

Chelsea targeting boyhood Blues fan - from Premier League rival: report

WATCH: Burnley sign Chelsea forward and announce loan deal with surreal E.T. clip