Chelsea chasing 17-year-old wonderkid who stunned Manchester United: report

Chelsea are reportedly keen on a move for teenage Copenhagen midfielder Roony Bardghji.

The 17-year-old recently made headlines by scoring the Danish club's 87th-minute winner in their dramatic 4-3 Champions League victory over Manchester United.

And the Blues are said to be among a clutch of Premier League suitors of the Sweden U21 international.

Bardghji's goal against Manchester United was his first in the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to The Sun, Newcastle and Crystal Palace are also keeping tabs on Bardghji – along with Ligue 1 outfit Nice, who are owned by prospective Man United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Indeed, the report adds that Nice could swoop first in the race to secure the youngster's signature.

Born in Kuwait to Syrian parents, Bardghji grew up in Sweden and spent time in the youth set-up of Malmo – before joining Copenhagen in 2020.

He made his senior debut for the 15-time Danish champions in November 2021 at the age of 16 years and six days, becoming the youngest player ever to feature for their first team.

Bardghji's Copenhagen are three points clear at the top of the Danish Superliga and sit second in their Champions League group (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bardghji has gone on to make 57 appearances for Copenhagen, scoring 15 goals – of which 10 have come in 23 outings this season.

He helped his team to the Danish Superliga title in 2021/22 and 2022/23, also winning the Danish Cup in the latter campaign.

Transfermarkt currently values Bardghji at €4m (£3.51m) – although Copenhagen are said to want just over £7m for their prodigious talent.

However, he could be worth considerably more if he stays at the club past his 18th birthday in November – when he would be able to pen a more lucrative contract.

