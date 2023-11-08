Chelsea star Mykhailo Mudryk giving Arsenal target transfer advice - despite snubbing Gunners last January

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk has offered his advice to one Arsenal target ahead of a potential January move.

Mudryk moved to Chelsea for £88m last January, snubbing Arsenal in the process despite Mikel Arteta's side seemingly having the upper hand in negotiations. He has scored just two goals in his time at Stamford Bridge, with the 22-year-old still finding his feet in the Premier League.

The Ukrainian has also faced criticism for his decision to choose Chelsea over Arsenal, but has since been offering his advice to former Shakhtar Donetsk team-mates on the cusp of big-money transfers themselves.

Mudryk opted for Chelsea over Arsenal last January (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who TeamTalk claim Arsenal are leading the race for, has revealed that he still remains in close contact with Mudryk. Ahead of a possible move, the Chelsea star has suggested heading to a European giant in one of the best leagues is of paramount importance.

"Misha [Mudryk] is my close friend and we talk a lot,” Sudakov told The Telegraph. “I already received some precious advice from him, in case I move to England. How to adapt, how it’s not easy to get into the pace of the game, so for me it’s very useful advice.

“He recommends moving to a top championship like the Premier League as quickly as possible because to develop your game it helps to adapt more quickly, physically and psychologically."

Sudakov in action for Shakhtar against Barca (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Misha has got huge potential and perhaps one of the reasons why you didn’t see him at the top level in England yet is because he is saying there is not such a player like a Sudakov who constantly delivers with top passes and assists for him.”

Sudakov recently scored in a 2-1 Champions League defeat against Barcelona, highlighting his quality on the European stage. The 21-year-old has also been impressing in the Ukrainian Premier League this term, operating from a more attacking midfield position.

Transfermarkt values Sudakov at £13m, but with his contract expiring in June 2028, he'll likely cost considerably more.

