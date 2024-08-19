Chelsea to re-sign high-profile flop: report

Chelsea have often been questioned for their baffling decisions in the transfer market in recent times, and their latest potential signing will certainly prove no different.

Nine new players have already at Stamford Bridge this summer, providing new manager Enzo Maresca with the difficult task of attempting to configure a competitive starting XI from a squad of more than 40 players.

But the Chelsea board are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market, as they return their attention to a player that previously played for the club - though didn't manage to live up to expecations.

VIDEO: How Enzo Maresca Will Set Up At Chelsea

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea are in talks with Atletico Madrid over a £40m-plus add-ons deal for Joao Felix, despite him failing to impress in the six months he spent at Stamford Bridge on loan in 2023.

Making 20 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions in the second half of the 2022/23 season, Felix scored just four times and was sent off on his debut against Fulham. He also cost the club £9.7m as part of a hefty loan fee, with then-incoming manager Mauricio Pocehttino refusing to sanction a permanent deal for the Portugeuse international.

But now, Chelsea are willing to re-sign Felix, with his performances on loan at Barcelona last term grabbing their attention. £40m is also relatively cheap when considering that Atletico Madrid initially spent £113m on him in 2019 to sign him from Benfica, though it's still a considerable outlay on yet another attacker to fit into the squad.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Felix spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Chelsea (Image credit: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Indeed, Enzo Maresca could struggle to find a space for Felix in his squad. The already bloated side has talented individuals such as Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Noni Madueke, Mykhalo Mudryk, Enzo Fernandez and Raheem Sterling all vying for spots in the starting XI, highlighting the difficulty Felix could face in tying down a spot in the team.

Transfermarkt values Felix at £25.5m, despite his contract still having another five years to run at Atletico Madrid. Aston Villa were also linked with Felix earlier in the window, but were unwilling to pay more than £28m for the forward.

In FourFourTwo's view, Chelsea simply don't need to sign Joao Felix this summer, though with the way the club currently operates, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him arrive at Stamford Bridge this summer. Signing Felix could well help Conor Gallagher head in the opposite direction - and if there's anything Chelsea love doing, it's selling their academy products for pure profit while amortising a host of new players.

Chelsea kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 2-0 defeat (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Chelsea stories

‘Wenger and Mourinho have different personalities, but they’re both winners - and when I played with Arteta, you could see he would definitely be a coach': Former Chelsea and Arsenal star reveals all about managers he has worked with

'Roman Abramovich wanted me to sign for CSKA Moscow - I wasn't sure, so he said, “Well, you’re not going to Spurs"': Former Chelsea striker describes having Tottenham move blocked

Premier League sack race odds: Shock manager leads the running