Chelsea Women WSL champions again in double win as Manchester United miss out

Chelsea's Women have been confirmed as WSL champions for the fourth season in a row after a 3-0 win at relegated Reading on Saturday.

The Blues almost claimed the title last weekend following a 2-0 victory over Arsenal, but second-placed Manchester United found a late winner in the derby against City to take the race down to the wire.

First-half goals from Sam Kerr and Guro Reiten put Emma Hayes' side in control in a one-sided contest in Reading and the Blues sealed a comprehensive win with a third from the Australian in the closing stages to add another trophy to their collection.

The WSL title is a sixth for Chelsea under Hayes and a fourth in a row, with the Blues having completed a domestic double in the last three of those seasons.

Chelsea finish the campaign with 19 wins from their 22 games, with one draw and two defeats.

The Blues finish two points ahead of Manchester United, 1-0 winners at Liverpool in their final fixture on Saturday thanks to a second-half goal from Lucia Garcia, and also edged out the Red Devils in front of a record crowd in the FA Cup final earlier this month.

Saturday's game at Reading was also an emotional one for two Chelsea icons, with captain Magdalena Eriksson and Pernille Harder both playing their last game for the club.