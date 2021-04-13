Chiefs boss Hunt asks for more impact from Zuma, Kambole

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt has called for Dumisani Zuma and Lazarous Kambole to offer more to the team coming off the bench because they ‘can't just have people in the squad that's not helping’ according to the Chiefs boss.

Both Zuma and Kambole have struggled to make an impact this season and have missed several games, both through injury and lack of form.

Zuma, however, made a big contribution in Chiefs’ historic draw against Horoya at the weekend as he set up Khama Billiat to score the goal which ultimately sealed their progression to the quarter finals.

With both players rumoured to be on their way out of Naturena at the end of the season, Hunt has called on them to make an impact and proved their worth in the run-in at the end of the season.

"Our bench, we have to look at our bench going forward because we need people like Zuma and these guys to come in and help us, we can't just have people in the squad that's not helping us," he said.

"He has so much ability but he's got to have the mental attitude, he's one and everyone else [like] Lazarous Kambole. Khama [Billiat] is fit now so we can get used to him and then hopefully we can get Samir [Nurkovic] and [Leonardo] Castro back."

The Glamour boys are back in action on Thursday afternoon as they face off against Baroka in a DStv Premiership clash.