Chiefs confirm Khune, Billiat Castro to miss Maritzburg clash

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat and Leonardo Castro will miss their DStv Premiership encounter with Maritzburg United on Wednesday.

The Soweto giants return to league action when they travel to the Harry Gwala Stadium to face the Team of Choice after playing three consecutive games in the Caf Champions League.

Amakhosi will be without goalkeeper Khune, who is away with his family following the passing of his sister, while Billiat and Castro continue to mend their way back to full fitness from their respective injuries.

Chiefs, however, have been boosted by the return of defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele after his match suspension, while striker Samir Nurkovic also returns and is available for selection.

Kaizer Chiefs against Maritzburg United kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday.