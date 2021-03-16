Chiefs earn vital point away to Petro de Luanda

Kaizer Chiefs were forced to settle for a point after playing out to a goalless draw in their Caf Champions League Group C encounter with Petro de Luanda at Estadio 11 de Novembro on Tuesday evening.

Gavin Hunt made four changes to his squad after their victory in the first leg as Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Siyabonga Ngezana, Njabulo Blom and Kearyn Baccus replaced Daniel Cardoso, Reeve Frosler, Willard Katsande and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, respectively.

The Soweto giants dominated the opening stanza of the game and had a chance to break the deadlock after 11 minutes, but Lebogang Manyama saw his shot blocked inside the box.

António Dominique was then called into action moments later when he made a crucial save to keep the ball out of his own net, following an Amakhosi set piece.

The home side were given the opportunity to take the lead from a set piece in the 22nd minute, but their effort failed to trouble Daniel Akpeyi as he made a comfortable save to collect the ball.

Zulu and Manyama had a chance to find the net in the 39th minute but failed to make the most of their chance as the ball was taken away from them.

Petro nearly opened the scoring with two minutes left to the break, but Tiago Azulão blazed his effort against the side-netting as the game went into half time locked at 0-0.

The home side had the first opportunity of the second half as Akpeyi was called upon to make a save to deny Petro from a set piece, but needed Park to clear the rebound.

With Amakhosi's chances limited throughout the game, they were given the chance to extend their aggregate score over the home side from a set piece but Manyama curled his effort just wide of goal.

Hunt opted to bring on fresh legs in the 67th minute hoping to turn the game around in his favour as Mashiane was taken off and replaced by Samir Nurkovic.

The home side kept their nerve at the back in the 70th minute as Manyama rounded the keep before chipping the ball towards goal, only for it to be headed over the bar for a corner.

Chiefs were then forced to make a change in the 82nd minute when Cardoso came on to replace the injured Mphahlele before Ngcobo was brought on in place of Kambole a minute later.

The visitors had a chance to win the game in stoppage time but Mathoho's acrobatic effort sailed wide of target as the two teams shared the spoils.