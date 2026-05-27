Liverpool receive double transfer blow in homegrown attacker pursuit

Liverpool have a lot of work to do this summer after a disappointing campaign under Arne Slot.

The former Premier League champions ended up finishing fifth this year, a massive 25 points adrift from title winners Arsenal.

With Mohamed Salah on his way out of the club, Liverpool need attacking reinforcements, but one transfer target may be out of reach already.

Liverpool could miss out on Anthony Gordon as Barcelona swoop

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Anthony Gordon, ranked at no.14 in FourFourTwo's list of the best left-wingers in the world right now, has long been linked with a move to Liverpool, despite his connections to Merseyside rivals Everton.

However, Liverpool's hopes of signing the England international have been dealt a double blow recently as two huge clubs look to be making a move to sign the Newcastle United ace.

Anthony Gordon was prolific in last season's Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

That's according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter/X to report that Barcelona are now trying to secure Gordon's signature this summer.

He wrote: "Barcelona are in direct club to club talks with Newcastle for Anthony Gordon.

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"The player is keen on the move but more clubs are also on it."

Romano added that Barcelona sporting director Deco was recently in the UK, with discussions over Gordon being the primary reason for his visit.

Meanwhile, it's said that German giants Bayern Munich are also very keen on Gordon, and other Premier League clubs - including Chelsea - have the 25-year-old on their radar.

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Alexander Isak is a former teammate of Gordon's (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Liverpool were to push ahead with this transfer, it would likely rile up the Newcastle faithful once again. The two clubs were locked in a bitter transfer battle over Alexander Isak last summer, with the Reds eventually luring the striker away from St. James' Park.

Whether that would factor into Gordon's decision-making remains to be seen, but one would assume Newcastle would be reluctant to do business with Liverpool again.

Anthony Gordon is currently valued at €60m according to Transfermarkt. You will next be able to see him in action for England, in a friendly against New Zealand on June 6.