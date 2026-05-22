Get last-minute tickets to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City farewell and more final-day Premier League games

The Premier League season comes to a close this Sunday at 4pm, giving you one last opportunity to get your domestic top-flight football fix until August.

You can use our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide for everything you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from the sofa, but keep scrolling if you want to be there in person, as it happens.

Below are all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games, and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.

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Manchester City vs Aston Villa

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his last game in charge of Manchester City (Image credit: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Seat Unique) TICKETS: VIP Manchester City tickets on Seat Unique

This is it: the last hurrah for one of English football's greatest ever managers as Pep Guardiola bids goodbye to Manchester City.

The Catalan will only be disappointed to have nothing left to play for as they take on Europa League winners Aston Villa, with the title already decided in Arsenal's favour earlier this week.

But it is set to be a very special and memorable occasion indeed - so don't miss out if you want to be there in the ground to see it all unfold.

Fulham vs Newcastle United

Marco Silva's future is in doubt (Image credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Seat Unique) TICKETS: VIP Fulham tickets on Seat Unique

Another manager whose future is currently uncertain is Fulham boss Marco Silva, adding a little bit of intrigue to what is otherwise a dead rubber in the Premier League mid-table.

Neither they nor Newcastle United have realistic hopes of claiming a European place on the final day, so it will be all about pride for these two sides heading into the summer.

That could make for an enjoyably open game - and there's few Premier League grounds more pleasant on a sunny May day than Craven Cottage.

Burnley vs Wolves

Turf Moor will see two already-relegated sides face off on Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

GO TO THE GAME (Image credit: Seat Unique) TICKETS: VIP Burnley tickets on Seat Unique

Expect a party atmosphere on Sunday at Turf Moor, even if it's for all the wrong reasons.

Both Burnley and Wolves have long since been consigned to the Championship, so this game serves more as a preview of what could be a battle at the top of the second tier next season than it is a meaningful Premier League game.

But the gallows humour will be going around on all four sides of the ground, and everyone will just want to see these two sides go at it and try to break their lengthy winless streaks.