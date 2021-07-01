Chiefs legend Reneilwe "Yeye" Letsholonyane calls time on his career

Former Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs star midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane has announced his retirement from professional football.

The 39-year-old hangs up his boots after scoring 35 goals and a further 34 assists from 386 appearances across his whole professional career during his time with South African top-flight club Jomo Cosmos, Chiefs, SuperSport United, Highlands Park and TS Galaxy, respectively.

Lestsholonyane has won a total of six trophies during his playing days, including two league titles. MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup with Amakhosi and an MTN8 trophy and Nedbank Cup trophy with Matsatsantsa.

He has also been capped 54 times for the South African national team, scoring two goals and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, since making his debut under then-coach Joel Santana on 30 September 2008.

The veteran midfielder posted a short video on social media sharing his different team jerseys for the clubs he's played for before throwing his boots over his head while he walked on and ended the video by saying "thank you".