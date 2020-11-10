Chiefs provide injury updates on Nurkovic, Frosler and Sifama

Kaizer Chiefs have revealed that last season’s top goal scorer Samir Nurkovic is two weeks away from returning to training, while Reeve Frosler, who was injured against Orlando Pirates, faces 8-weeks on the side-lines.

Amakhosi have struggled without the Serbian at the start of the season, with Nurkovic missing all six of their opening games thus far after picking up an injury in the bio-bubble at the back end of last season.

Gavin Hunt, though will have the 28-year-old back in training in two weeks time, the club have revealed.

"Samir Nurkovic is reported [to be] progressing well and the medical team are anticipating his return to the training fields in two weeks’ time," read a statement from Chiefs' on Tuesday.

"The striker is recovering from a surgery that has seen him missing the start of this season."

While the Nurkovic news will come as a boost, the news of Frosler’s injury is undoubtedly a massive blow to a squad dealing with a transfer ban.

"Reeve Frosler was seen hobbling off the field and substituted in the 29th minute of the MTN8 Cup semifinal match against archrivals Orlando Pirates on Sunday, 8th November," added the statement.

"Frosler was subsequently withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana squad due to play in the 2022 AFCON qualifiers this weekend. Following the medical examination, the fullback underwent an MRI [scan], which confirmed he will be sidelined for 8 weeks."

Sifama, who missed the last two encounters against Pirates and TS Galaxy, has returned to training and will be ready for action after the current FIFA break.

"Keletso Sifama missed the past two games due to a minor ankle injury. The young striker has recovered, and the medical team have given him all clear to resume full training."

Amakhosi will next be in action in the DStv Premiership when they next face Golden Arrows behind closed doors at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium on November 21.