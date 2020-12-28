Chiefs' Rama says he would rather be playing football than celebrating festivities

Kaizer Chiefs defender Ramahlwe Mphahlele has admitted that he would rather be playing football and look to improve the situation at the club than celebrating the festive season.

Chiefs have endured a difficult 2020 where they first thre away the PSL league title in the final weeks of the 2019/20 season under Ernst Middendorp before Gavin Hunt was appointed for the 2020/21 campaign.

Hunt has not had the best of starts as the club was hit with a transfer ban and have subsequently looked short at the start of the current campaign.

The club however ended the year with the chance to qualify for the CAF Champions League group stages for the very first time as the face Angolan side 1º de Agosto in the second preliminary round.

Though there will now be a few days break for the festive season, Mphahlele revealed that he would rather be out still playing football than be taking part in any celebrations.

“Honestly at this time of the year, I would rather be playing football than doing anything else, so I am happy that we are playing football. We need to play as much football as we can.

“In the state that we find ourselves in, I think this is a blessing in disguise for us that we are playing games and trying to improve in every game, so honestly speaking at this time the year I would rather be out on the pitch playing than being somewhere on the streets celebrating,” Mphahlele told the media.

“We’ve had a hard year with COVID and everything, for me, for us footballers, we just have to get stuck in our jobs. Our jobs are different from all these other guys so let them celebrate, we will get our time to sit and celebrate, for now just work."