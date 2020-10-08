Chiefs vs Sundowns headlines opening round of DStv Premiership fixtures

Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns will take on runners-up Kaizer Chiefs in the opening round of the DStv Premiership after the 2020-21 fixtures were confirmed.

The inaugural DStv Premiership campaign will kick off on 24 and 25 October with all 16 teams participating over that weekend. However, spectators will not be allowed to attend the matches due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The Brazilians will get their title defence under way against rivals Amakhosi when the two sides square off at the FNB Stadium on 24 October.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates are set to start their campaign against AmaZulu at Jonsson Kings Park, while SuperSport United will host Black Leopards at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Newcomers Swallows FC, who gained automatic promotion to the top flight after winning the GladAfrica Championship on the final day of the season, will face the side from the Mother City, Stellenbosch FC.

TS Galaxy will make their debut in the PSL after successfully purchasing the status of Highlands Park when they take on Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, who also make their maiden appearance in the DStv Premiership after purchasing Bidvest Wits’ PSL status.

Opening DStv Premiership fixture list in full:

Saturday, 24 October

Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns – FNB Stadium (15:30)

Baroka FC vs Maritzburg United – New Peter Mokaba Stadium (15:30)

Bloemfontein Celtic vs Golden Arrows – Dr. Molemela Stadium (15:30)

Cape Town City vs Chippa United – Cape Town Stadium (18:00)

AmaZulu FC vs Orlando Pirates – Jonsson Kings Park (20:15)

SuperSport United vs Black Leopards – Lucas Moripe Stadium (20:15)

Sunday, 25 October

Stellenbosch FC vs Swallows FC – Danie Craven Stadium (15:30)

Tshakhuma FC vs TS Galaxy FC – Thohoyandou Stadium (15:30)