Chiellini: Napoli have best attack in Serie A

Giorgio Chiellini feels Napoli have the best attack in Serie A and Juventus should therefore be pleased with their 1-1 draw at the Stadio San Paolo on Sunday.

The result enabled second-placed Roma, who defeated Empoli 2-0 on Saturday, to close the gap to league leaders Juve to six points with eight games remaining.

Marek Hamsik cancelled out Sami Khedira's opener to earn Maurizio Sarri's side a share of the spoils, and, despite seeing their advantage at the summit cut, Chiellini sees no reason for pessimism.

"We know it was not our best performance of the year, but we are an intelligent, practical team and we showed our strength," Chiellini told the club's official website.

"Perhaps we could have kept hold of the ball more and used the counter better, but it is worth remembering that we did not allow Napoli many chances and they have the best attack in the league and are very strong at home.

"We are a mature side and we knew how important it was to get something from Sunday's game. We have eight games left now so our destiny is in our own hands.

"With all due respect for our opponents, we are just focusing on ourselves, on winning the league title."

Juve meet Napoli again on Wednesday in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final, defending a 3-1 lead from the first leg in Turin.