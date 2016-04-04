Chiellini sidelined with thigh injury

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini will miss almost three weeks of action with an injury to his right thigh.

The Italy international limped off in the second half of the Serie A champions' 1-0 win over Empoli on Saturday, a victory that stretched their lead at the top of the table to six points with seven matches remaining.

Chiellini subsequently underwent tests on the injury and Juve confirmed that the centre-back will be out for around 20 days.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Having exited the field of play during the second half of Juventus' win over Empoli on Saturday evening, Giorgio Chiellini underwent tests, which revealed a first-grade tear in the adductor longus muscle in his right thigh.

"The defender will be out of action for approximately 20 days."

Chiellini subsequently misses Serie A matches against Milan, Palermo and Lazio and is in doubt for the trip to Fiorentina on April 24.