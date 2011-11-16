Chile bounce back by beating Paraguay

Coach Claudio Borghi, pleased to end a tough week on a high note after suspending five players for a late, drunken return from an evening off last week, opened the door for their return to the team.

"We're very proud [of the result]... it's been the hardest week as coach, from the human and coaching point of view," Borghi told the post-match news conference.

"The process to admit the players back who want to return is [for them] to publicly clarify what was said, fundamentally those [statements] which said I did not tell the truth," he said.

The five players - Arturo Vidal, Jorge Valdivia, Jean Beausejour, Carlos Carmona and Gonzalo Jara - admitted they were late and apologised publicly but accused Borghi of lying about being drunk.

Borghi added that he and the players would have to wait for the Chilean Football Federation's decision as to how they will sanction the five.

Chile opened the scoring in the 27th minute when central defender Pablo Contreras leapt above the defence to head home Matias Fernandez's corner.

Substitute Matias Campos Toro made the result safe four minutes from time when he met Mauricio Isla's cross with a shot from the edge of the box that was deflected in an arc over goalkeeper Diego Barreto and into the net.

Only a minute earlier, Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had come out poorly to a cross and Campos Toro cleared Paraguay's chance off the line.

It is the second time in the qualifiers, which began last month, that Chile have recovered at home from heavy defeats on the road, having also beaten Peru 4-2 last month four days after their opening 4-1 defeat by Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The victory put Chile on six points from four matches, one point short of leaders Uruguay, who have a match in hand, and Argentina.

Paraguay, who took 10 points from their first four matches of the qualifiers for the last World Cup in South Africa under former coach Gerardo Martino, have four points.

"The past is past. And we have nothing to do with that," coach Francisco Arce said.

"The reality is that we're below the points total we'd imagined. There's no way left to us but to sort it out ourselves."