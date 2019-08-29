Tottenham in the dark about Christian Eriksen's future – and here's why

Tottenham are uncertain about Christian Eriksen's future because chairman Daniel Levy's relationship with the player's agent has broken down, report the Guardian.

Eriksen is out of contract next June and does not appear to have any intention of signing a new deal in north London.

The Denmark international is said to have rejected the possibility of joining Manchester United earlier this month and is thought to favour a move to La Liga.

However, despite having been linked with the former Ajax man, neither Real Madrid nor Atletico Madrid have submitted an official offer for the playmaker ahead of the European transfer deadline on Monday.

And Spurs have been left in the dark over Eriksen's plans because Levy has not held any recent discussions with his representative, Martin Schoots.

Eriksen began Sunday's shock defeat by Newcastle on the bench, before coming on as a second-half substitute.

READ MORE

Revealed! The best- and worst-case European group draws for every British club this week

9 players you didn’t know had scored Premier League hat-tricks

What English football can learn from the disasters of Bolton and Bury – so they can't happen again