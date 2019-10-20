Christian Eriksen saga takes another twist as PSG plot to rival Real Madrid for his signature

PSG have joined Real Madrid in the race to sign Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, according to reports.

The Daily Mail write that the Ligue 1 champions are weighing up a move for the Denmark international, who is out of contract at the end of this season.

Eriksen was linked with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the summer, and appears to have no intention of signing a new deal in north London.

The former Ajax schemer turned down the chance to join Manchester United ahead of the 2019/20 campaign, supposedly because he favours a move to Spain.

However, Eriksen would still welcome offers from other clubs, and he and his representatives are bound to carefully consider any approach from PSG.

Having concluded that the 27-year-old does not want to stay at Spurs beyond this season, chairman Daniel Levy and manager Mauricio Pochettino are willing to cash in on the midfielder in January.

It will be difficult for Tottenham to persuade rival clubs to meet their asking price, though, and Eriksen himself stands to earn a bigger pay packet if he moves on a free transfer next summer instead.

He will also be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in the New Year, when PSG and Madrid are likely to step up their interest.

Thomas Tuchel added former Everton ball-winner Idrissa Gueye and ex-Manchester United man Ander Herrera to his squad earlier this year and is now targeting another midfielder from the Premier League.

Eriksen has enjoyed a difficult start to 2019/20, with question marks over his future overshadowing his on-field performances.

The Dane missed Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Watford due to a dead leg, but he is expected to return to the matchday squad when Tottenham face Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Tuesday.

READ MORE

Why Mauricio Pochettino only has two options left for his future

The 10 best Manchester United vs Liverpool games of all time

Where now for Jose Mourinho? 9 possible destinations for his next job