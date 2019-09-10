Christie inspired by De Bruyne’s performance as Belgium beat Scotland

Ryan Christie hailed inspirational Kevin De Bruyne after the Belgium midfielder dominated the 4-0 win over Scotland at Hampden Park on Monday night.

The Red Devils captain set up first-half goals for Romelu Lukaku, Thomas Vermaelen and Toby Alderweireld as the visitors ruthlessly punished errors by Steve Clarke’s side in their 2020 European Championship qualifier.

The Manchester City attacker curled in a fourth with consummate ease in the 82nd minute to leave Scotland relying on March’s Nations League play-offs for their chance to make the Euro finals next summer.

A photo posted by on

Celtic’s attacking midfielder Christie was impressed by De Bruyne’s performance and said: “He is a class act.

“These are the kind of players that I aspire to. He is in a similar position to me.

“The positions he picks up and the way he hurts teams and his finishing as well.

“The ball in for their second goal was frightening and his finish for the fourth is pretty impressive as well.

A photo posted by on

“It is good for me. I want to test myself against the best teams in the world so it is a learning experience for me so hopefully I learn from it and move on.”

After losing 2-1 at home to Russia on Friday night, the defeat was Scotland’s fourth out of six in Group I which leaves them in fifth place, above minnows San Marino who are bottom and without a point.

Clarke’s side have four games remaining, Russia away and San Marino at home next month, before Cyprus away and Kazakhstan at Hampden Park in November.

Christie insists he is still confident of Scotland qualifying for a major tournament for the first time since 1998.

Hear from Robert Snodgrass following tonight’s defeat to Belgium at Hampden.#SCOBELpic.twitter.com/ysRQyzhUaw— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 9, 2019

The former Inverness attacker said: “Going into it (the campaign) we had the play-offs as a fall-back, we didn’t want to have to use it but it looks like we’re going to have to if we’re going to make it there.

“Obviously they were two very disappointing results but even after that, we still feel close as a group.

“We have taken more of the manager’s ideas on board.

“I know it sounds daft getting beat 4-0 at home but I think there are a few positives we can take from that.

🇧🇪 Belgium – with 6 wins in 6 – top Group I 💪#EURO2020pic.twitter.com/rIw4TY9c51— UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) September 9, 2019

“It is the minor things that cost you at this level in football, especially against a team like Belgium.

“They scored in their first counter attack. It is so tough to nullify and the quality they have when they go forward is outstanding.

“That is the level we are trying to get to.

“We have four games left in the group to finish as high as we can and take that into the play-off.”