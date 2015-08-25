Cillessen primed for Ajax stay

Netherlands goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen expects to complete the 2015-16 season with Ajax.

Cillessen is understood to be a potential target for Manchester United in the event of David de Gea leaving Old Trafford.

Real Madrid's widely reported close-season pursuit of the Spain star is yet to bare fruit and De Gea’s contract with United expires at the end of the current campaign.

Sergio Romero has started all four matches for Louis van Gaal's team so far this term, although United would be expected to go after a goalkeeper of Cillessen's calibre should a fee be agreed for De Gea to return to his homeland.

But Cillessen, 26, has no knowledge of any interest from United and is ready to assist Ajax in their bid to regain the Eredivisie title.

"As far as I know it [interest from Manchester United] has never been a thing," he told NOS.

"I, the club, or my agent have never heard anything. As for me, this season begins and ends at Ajax."