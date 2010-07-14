Cisse keen to return to Liverpool

The forward, who now plays for Greek champions Panathanaikos, has stated his desire to return to the Reds and feels that under new manager Roy Hodgson he might get that opportunity.

Cisse played 83 times for Liverpool from 2004-06 before being moved on by former Anfield boss Rafael Benitez.

And after hit-and-miss spells with Marseille and Sunderland, Cisse refound his form in Greece, scoring 23 goals in 28 games for the Athens side to fire them to the title.

However, Cisse has since admitted that he wants to return to the Premier League, ideally with Liverpool who are in need of new recruits up front.

With Fernando Torres - ruled out for up to three weeks with a thigh injury - being tipped to leave Anfield this summer and youngsters David N’gog and Nabil El Zahr still developing, Cisse hopes he could be the answer to Liverpool’s goalscoring problems.

“My friends are at Arsenal but Liverpool is my club, I had a good time at Sunderland but I want to play for Liverpool,” he said.

New Liverpool manager Hodgson has expressed his desire to bring in a striker, with FC Twente’s Bryan Ruiz and German international Stefan Kiessling reportedly on his wanted list.

By James McCarthy

