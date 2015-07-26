City target De Bruyne named Germany's Player of the Year

If Kevin De Bruyne is to leave Wolfsburg for Manchester City, he will do so as German football's Player of the Year for 2014-15.

The Belgium international has become just the fifth non-German to win the annual award, beating off competition from the Bayern Munich duo of Manuel Neuer and Arjen Robben.

De Bruyne was in sparkling form last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a remarkable 20 as Wolfsburg finished second in the Bundesliga.

Wolfsburg also lifted the DFB-Pokal following a 3-1 success over Borussia Dortmund, De Bruyne netting in the final.

Speculation has been rife that the attacking midfielder is set for a move to the Premier League with City, who have expressed an interest on the back of De Bruyne's superb 2014-15 campaign.

"To be voted best player in a country abroad means a lot," De Bruyne told Kicker. "This is the reward for my season."