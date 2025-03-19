Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to move to MLS this summer: report

Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season - and heading Stateside

Kevin De Bruyne of Man City in action during the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Ipswich Town FC at Etihad Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Manchester, England.
Kevin De Bruyne of Man City (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is poised for an MLS transfer.

The Belgian became City's record signing when he joined the club in 2015 and will rack up a decade at the Etihad Stadium this summer. Over the course of those 10 years, he has scored over 100 goals for Manchester City, won the Premier League six times and was named PFA Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

But with his contract expiring in the summer and his 34th birthday on the horizon, De Bruyne has now reached a decision over his next move.

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City for the United States

New York City FC players celebrate after beating Portland Timbers on penalties to win the MLS Cup in December 2021.

Manchester City have a sister club across the Atlantic, in New York City FC (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Bruyne is ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time – but his performances this season have been far below the high levels that he has set over the last few years.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opted to move in a different direction this term, omitting his star playmaker in several big games, with Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville even suggesting a ‘rift’ between player and manager earlier this term.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gesticulates as he gives instructions to his players during the Premier League match against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on 23 February, 2025

Guardiola gesticulates as he gives instructions to his players (Image credit: Alamy)

Now, respected Belgian football expert Sacha Tavolieri has dropped an update on De Bruyne's future in a Sky Sports report concerning Virgil van Dijk.

“A fan of American culture, the Dutchman could therefore make the same decision as his friend Kevin De Bruyne and take advantage of the end of his contract,” Tavolieri states, backing up information from October of last year that stated that KDB was bound for San Diego.

Last summer, De Bruyne agreed a seismic transfer to Saudi Arabia in principle – but the move never materialised.

FourFourTwo understands that the United States has always been the midfielder's preference, with Juan Mata-owned San Diego FC the touted destination.

Josko Gvardiol of Manchester City checks on Kevin De Bruyne who is injured during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD1 match between Manchester City and FC Internazionale Milano at Etihad Stadium on September 18, 2024 in Manchester, England.

Kevin De Bruyne has endured a tough season (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

City, meanwhile, will likely look to replace De Bruyne over the summer with a move for Florian Wirtz rumoured.

De Bruyne is valued at €27 million by Transfermarkt. The Citizens are back in FA Cup action on March 30 against Bournemouth.

Mark White
Mark White
Content Editor

Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.

