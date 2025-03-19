Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne to move to MLS this summer: report

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is poised for an MLS transfer.

The Belgian became City's record signing when he joined the club in 2015 and will rack up a decade at the Etihad Stadium this summer. Over the course of those 10 years, he has scored over 100 goals for Manchester City, won the Premier League six times and was named PFA Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021.

But with his contract expiring in the summer and his 34th birthday on the horizon, De Bruyne has now reached a decision over his next move.

Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City for the United States

Manchester City have a sister club across the Atlantic, in New York City FC (Image credit: Getty Images)

De Bruyne is ranked at No.1 in FourFourTwo's list of the best Premier League midfielders of all time – but his performances this season have been far below the high levels that he has set over the last few years.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has opted to move in a different direction this term, omitting his star playmaker in several big games, with Sky Sports pundits Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville even suggesting a ‘rift’ between player and manager earlier this term.

Guardiola gesticulates as he gives instructions to his players (Image credit: Alamy)

Now, respected Belgian football expert Sacha Tavolieri has dropped an update on De Bruyne's future in a Sky Sports report concerning Virgil van Dijk.

“A fan of American culture, the Dutchman could therefore make the same decision as his friend Kevin De Bruyne and take advantage of the end of his contract,” Tavolieri states, backing up information from October of last year that stated that KDB was bound for San Diego.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Last summer, De Bruyne agreed a seismic transfer to Saudi Arabia in principle – but the move never materialised.

FourFourTwo understands that the United States has always been the midfielder's preference, with Juan Mata-owned San Diego FC the touted destination.

Kevin De Bruyne has endured a tough season (Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images)

City, meanwhile, will likely look to replace De Bruyne over the summer with a move for Florian Wirtz rumoured.

De Bruyne is valued at €27 million by Transfermarkt. The Citizens are back in FA Cup action on March 30 against Bournemouth.