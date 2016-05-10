Clattenburg to referee Champions League final

Mark Clattenburg will referee this month's Madrid derby Champions League final, UEFA has announced.

The Referees Committee of European football's governing body has selected the Englishman to take charge of the showpiece between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid at San Siro on May 28.

A UEFA statement released on Tuesday confirmed: "The match will be refereed by 41-year-old English referee Mark Clattenburg, who has been an international referee since 2007.

"This season, he has taken charge of six UEFA Champions League and two UEFA Europa League matches, including the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Club Atletico de Madrid and FC Bayern Munchen (1-0) in Spain.

"At the final in Milan, Mark Clattenburg will be assisted by his countrymen Simon Beck and Jake Collin. The fourth official will be Viktor Kassai from Hungary, and the two additional assistant referees, Anthony Taylor and Andre Marriner, are also from England. An English reserve assistant referee - Stuart Burt - completes the refereeing team."

UEFA also announced experienced Swede Jonas Eriksson will referee next Wednesday's Europa League final between Liverpool and Sevilla in Basle.