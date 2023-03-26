Chelsea report: Blues on red alert as Thomas Tuchel plots Stamford Bridge raid

Thomas Tuchel is pictured at his unveiling as the new manager of Bayern Munich

Chelsea are expecting to receive offers for at least two of their players from Bayern Munich this summer, according to reports.

Following the surprise sacking of Julian Nagelsmann, the Bundesliga giants appointed former Chelsea (opens in new tab) boss Thomas Tuchel as their new manager on Friday.

Tuchel has been out of work since he was dismissed by the Blues in September, with Graham Potter chosen as his successor.

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is under contract at the club until 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Potter has had a tricky start to life in west London, with Chelsea currently 10th in the Premier League.

Some fans would rather have seen co-owner Todd Boehly continue to back Tuchel, who led the club to Champions League glory in 2021.

And the German could attempt to secure reunions with some of his former charges by bringing them to the Allianz Arena.

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has lost his place in the team of late (Image credit: Getty)

According to Calcio Mercato (opens in new tab), Tuchel is keen to bring Edouard Mendy and Mateo Kovacic to Munich at the end of the campaign.

Mendy has fallen out of favour in recent months, with Kepa Arrizabalaga the current No.1 under Potter.

Kovacic remains an important part of the Chelsea first team, but he is out of contract in 2024.

Graham Potter has had a tough start to life as Chelsea manager (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blues may therefore be forced to listen to offers for the Croatia international this summer, as they will not want to risk losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Meanwhile Chelsea could also lose assistant manager Anthony Barry to Bayern, with Tuchel impressed by the Englishman during their time together at Stamford Bridge.

