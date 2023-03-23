Chelsea owner apologises for 'disrespectful' editing of Ray Wilkins' banner in Ted Lasso

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has issued an apology for a banner tribute to club legend Ray Wilkins being edited in the latest episode of Ted Lasso to include the name of AFC Richmond's assistant coach Roy Kent.

The Chelsea banner "They don't make them like Ray anymore" hangs permanently in the East Stand of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge, commemorating the legend of former Blues player and assistant manager Wilkins, who sadly passed away in 2018 at 61.

In the the third season of Ted Lasso, though, Ray has been replaced with reference to Roy Kent, an ex-Chelsea player on the show. Chelsea fans watching the Apple TV (opens in new tab) programme were far from happy with the "disrespectful" edit, as iMore (opens in new tab) detailed.

"RE: Ray Wilkins Banner," Chelsea Supporters' Trust tweeted (opens in new tab).

"This is a banner paid for by supporters to commemorate a Chelsea legend: Ray Wilkins. Many supporters have seen this edit to be disrespectful, and we have expressed our disappointment to club officials. We expect that CFC will address this in due course."

(Image credit: Twitter)

However, Boehly apologised to fans, and specifically to Wilkins and his family. The American owner also claimed the deal with Apple was struck by previous owner Roman Abramovich's regime in the first financial quarter of 2022 before he arrived.

Replying to former Chelsea pitch announcer and presenter Neil Barnett, who criticised the club for the banner edit, Boehly offered his response to the situation.

"We had nothing to do these arrangements," he tweeted.

We had nothing to do these arrangements. The deal w/ apple was struck in 1Q/22. We are sorry it affected so many and mostly we care about Ray and his family. We would also point out that none of the “Chelsea” players were actual Chelsea players. Hopefully, that was clear.March 22, 2023 See more

"The deal w/ [sic] apple was struck in 1Q/22. We are sorry it affected so many and mostly we care about Ray and his family. We would also point out that none of the 'Chelsea' players were actual Chelsea players. Hopefully, that was clear."

Ray Wilkins played for Chelsea 207 times between 1973 and 1979, coming through the youth ranks at the West London outfit.

He then returned to his boyhood club to work under managers such as Luiz Felipe Scolari, Guus Hiddink and Carlo Ancelotti, helping the club win the 2009/10 Premier League title and three FA Cups.