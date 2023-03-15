Premier League giants wait as Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister makes decision on future: report

A Premier League bidding war could erupt this summer for Alexis Mac Allister, who has reportedly decided the time has come to leave Brighton.

The 24-year-old played a key role in Argentina’s World Cup victory in Qatar in December and will be a sought-after man in the transfer market.

According to 90Min (opens in new tab), the list of clubs in England showing interest includes Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United.

Mac Allister lifted the World Cup in December (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outside of the Premier League, Juventus, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan could offer Mac Allister a new experience.

Brighton are expected to put up a fight with bidders for their star midfielder, although they will likely cash in for the right price.

Mac Allister joined the Seagulls from Boca Juniors in January 2020 in a €12.5m deal and has a deal to June 2025 with the club, including the option to extend by another year.

He has risen to international prominence during his spell on the south coast and is now valued at €42m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

De Zerbi has led Brighton to the brink of European qualification (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

The 14-time Argentina international has scored nine goals in 24 games for Brighton in all competitions this season.

The Seagulls are enjoying a superb season under Roberto De Zerbi and are vying for European qualification, currently sitting seventh in the Premier League standings.

