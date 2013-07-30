Cocu hints at imminent Park signing

The South Korean attacker starred for PSV between 2002 and 2005, winning two Eredvisie titles before opting to move to England when Manchester United came calling.

Park's trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford ended seven seasons later with a transfer to QPR for an undisclosed fee, but he could not save the Loftus Road outfit from relegation to the second tier of English football.

However, the 32-year-old looks set to avoid a stint in the Championship with the London club, after Cocu spoke of the potential benefits of bringing him back to PSV.

"Park is a player with a lot of experience after all those years at Manchester United", he told AD. "Added to that, he has already played here and knows the club.

"The guys who now play for us up front are very talented, but they can also gain from someone who has already played at the top level for so many years."

Park won four Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League with United, but failed to score once in his 25 appearances for QPR.

The midfielder earned 100 caps for South Korea prior to announcing his international retirement in 2011.