MLS youngster eager to impress during Arsenal trial this week

The Denver Post reports that the 18-year-old is a big Arsenal fan and has his eye on a January move to the Emirates.

Bassett will spend a week on trial with the club’s Under-23 side as he looks to impress the Premier League outfit.

“As most people already know, this is my favourite club,” said the midfielder.

"I don’t know which team it will be because it’s an international break for them.

"Hopefully, there will be a couple of guys missing with the first team and I can get with them.

“But I’m just excited to get over there and show up basically.”

Rapids are also owned by Kroenke Sports and Entertainment, and the two clubs faced each other in a pre-season friendly this summer.

Bassett started in central midfield for that games, but the Gunners ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, James Olayinka and Gabriel Martinelli.

“When Arsenal came over here and played us, you could see there are little things that they do that I just don’t quite have yet,” Bassett said.

“I’m eager to learn from them. Picking up things from every player will help improve my game. It’s going to be a great learning experience.”

The 18-year-old has made 20 MLS appearances for Colorado this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

