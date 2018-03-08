Coleman back in Republic of Ireland squad as O'Neill calls up youngsters

Seamus Coleman is back in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time in a year for this month's friendly match with Turkey.

The Everton full-back has not played for his country since the World Cup qualifying match against Wales in March last year, when he suffered a double leg fracture.

Greg Cunningham, Alan Judge, and Sean Maguire also return from injury in a 30-man provisional squad that features five uncapped young players, including Manchester United goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara and West Ham's Declan Rice, who will later join up with the Under-21 squad for the European Championship qualifier against Azerbaijan on March 27.

Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams and Enda Stevens are the other untested players in Martin O'Neill's squad.

The players will join up for a training camp after the FAI International Awards on March 18, ahead of the game against Turkey in Antalya on March 23.

Republic of Ireland squad in full:

Rob Elliot (Newcastle United), Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Declan Rice (West Ham), John Egan (Brentford), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn Rovers), Greg Cunningham (Preston North End), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Harry Arter (Bournemouth), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Liam Kelly (Reading), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (both Preston North End), James McClean (West Brom), Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).